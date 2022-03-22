Elon Musk shows off his dance skills at Germany's Tesla factory opening. Watch

Superenergetic Elon Musk was seen dancing after delivering Tesla’s first German-made cars to 30 clients and their families. On Tuesday, Elon Musk officially opened Tesla’s first manufacturing facility in Europe. “This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, before hailing the launch as “another step in the direction of a sustainable future," according to Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch Elon Musk dance:

The leading electric-vehicle maker officially opened its plant outside Berlin on Tuesday, handing over the first 30 Model Ys to customers in front of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk followed through on his promise to dance as he did when Tesla opened its Shanghai factory two years ago.

The 5 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) facility -- first announced in late 2019 -- will boost Tesla's capacity to make electric sport utility vehicles as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives up fuel costs and adds momentum to already-soaring EV demand. The question for Musk, 50, is how quickly the company can ramp up output in the midst of industrywide supply chain challenges, including shortages of semiconductors and battery metals.

"The start of production is nice, but volume production is the hard part," Musk said, as quoted by new agency Bloomberg during a visit to the plant construction site in October. He said then that Tesla would target making 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles a week by the end of this year.

Tesla's plant in Gruenheide is essential to Musk capturing more of Europe's expanding EV market. He tweeted last week that he was working on a new "master plan" for the carmaker and wrote Monday that "scaling to extreme size" would be a main subject.

