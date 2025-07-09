Elon Musk slams Donald Trump over Epstein files: ‘How can people be expected to have faith if…’

Elon Musk has reignited his feud with US President Donald Trump, accusing him of inaction over the Jeffrey Epstein case and vowing to make exposing the scandal a top priority of his new political venture, the America Party.

Taking to his platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk questioned Trump’s credibility over the long-suppressed Epstein files.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” he wrote.

The comment was quickly followed by a direct confirmation that the issue will be high on the agenda for his political movement. In response to a user asking if the America Party would prioritise revealing Epstein-related information, Musk replied with a single “💯” emoji — signalling full commitment.

In response to a user asking if the America Party would prioritise revealing Epstein-related information, Elon Musk replied with a single '💯' emoji — signalling full commitment.

Musk Trolls Trump Over Lack of Epstein Arrests On the same day, Elon Musk escalated his criticism of Donald Trump’s inaction by posting a graphic that read, “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter: 0000”.

Elon Musk sarcastically captioned the image:

“What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

The jibe comes amid growing pressure for accountability following the 2019 death of Jeffrey Epstein in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Despite widespread public interest and speculation involving high-profile names, few significant legal actions have followed.

Launch of the ‘America Party’ and Political Fallout Elon Musk's statements coincide with the announcement of the America Party, a new political outfit aiming to disrupt what he calls the "uniparty system" in Washington. He argued that the US is no longer functioning as a true democracy, but rather a one-party oligarchy dominated by financial waste and corruption.

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk declared, following a user poll on X in which many respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the two-party structure.

The move has caused a sharp rift between Musk and Trump, who once maintained a cordial working relationship. Trump, reacting on Truth Social, mocked Musk’s efforts:

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States... The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS.”

From Key Ally to Political Rival The falling-out marks a dramatic shift in their relationship. Musk previously served in Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), even occupying an office at the White House. He was once presented with a symbolic gold key by Trump in recognition of his cost-cutting proposals.

Now, Donald Trump has floated the possibility of deporting Elon Musk, a South African-born US citizen, and hinted at targeting Musk’s business ventures using DOGE itself.