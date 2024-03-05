Active Stocks
Elon Musk takes dig at Meta as Instagram, Facebook face global outage: ‘If you’re reading this…'

Chanchal

Just as Instagram and Facebook faced global outage for over 30 minutes, Elon Musk took a jibe at Meta in a post on X

Elon Musk has taken a jibe at Meta Platforms as Instagram, Facebook services went down (AFP)Premium
Elon Musk has taken a jibe at Meta Platforms as Instagram, Facebook services went down (AFP)

Just as Instagram, Facebook, Threads and Messenger platforms faced global outage for over 30 minutes leaving users struggling to log into their accounts, Elon Musk took a jibe at Meta in a post on X. Several Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms experienced login issues. The issues were being reported from across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

While some users reported they were locked out of their Facebook, Instagram accounts, some said they got “change password" messages. Others said they were experiencing difficulty in refreshing their feeds. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, did not face any outage.

Taking a jibe at Meta, Elon Musk said, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working," prompting immediate reactions from users on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

Parody account of Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder, posted: “It’s because I let them in", while another said “Meta using X to update their users" on the outage.

Also Read | After Instagram and Facebook, YouTube users report video streaming site ‘not working’

 

INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK OUTAGE

Internet traffic observer Down Detector reported a massive outage on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, while London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries."

In its response, Meta's head communications Andy Stone said in a post on X that the company was “aware people are having trouble accessing our services" and they were "working on this now." The services were resumed after a while.

Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 10:06 PM IST
