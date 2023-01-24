Elon Musk to resume testimony in defense of his tweets at Tesla trial

As he resumed testifying Monday after a brief appearance on the witness stand Friday, Musk told jurors that he had discussions with the Saudi Public Investment Fund about the transaction. He said the amount required for the fund was “potentially" less than $10 billion. Court filings indicate that Musk himself owned about 19% of Tesla at the time. The billionaire would have needed more than 50% to take the company private.

