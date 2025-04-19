Elon Musk to visit India this year, calls talk with PM Narendra Modi an honour

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk will visit India this year, he said in a post on X, while talking about his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

“It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!,” his post said. Musk was responding to PM Modi' post on X on April 18.

“Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” PM Modi had posted.

Advertisement

Their previous meeting in Washington Modi met Elon Musk in February during the Prime Minister's visit to the US. Musk's three children had accompanied the billionaire during the meeting with Modi at Blair House in Washington DC on February 13.

Read More

Before the meeting in DC, Modi and Musk had met two times – California in 2015 and New York in 2023.

Tesla, Starlink in India The Modi-Musk talk on Friday comes at a time Musk’s companies, Tesla and Starlink, have expressed interest in the Indian market. Tesla is in discussions with Indian officials about building a factory in the country, according to reports.

Also Read | Tesla Model Y spotted testing in India ahead of alleged launch

In March this year, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced a deal with Musk’s Space X to launch Starlink satellite internet services in India. Jio will also establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation. Meanwhile, telecom major Bharti Airtel announced on March 11, 2025, that it had signed an agreement with SpaceX to bring a high-speed satellite internet service, Starlink, to India. Advertisement

According to reports, Tesla could drive into India in the next 2-3 months and has started the process of certification and homologation in India. Musk's electric vehicle (EV) giant is unlikely to manufacture in India.

According to CNBC-TV18 report, Tesla wants to enter India with lower import duties without immediate manufacturing plans. Tesla share price has declined by over 30 per cent in the past month and is down 35 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The weakness in the EV giant’s stock follows disappointing sales figures and investor concerns that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk’s potential involvement in the Trump administration may be diverting his focus from the company.