Elon Musk trolls Donald Trump over Epstein case, escalates online feud

Elon Musk reignited his public feud with Donald Trump early Monday (July 7) by mocking the President’s administration over its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Musk, posting on his social platform X, shared an image of “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” frozen at “0000.”

“What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again …,” Musk wrote in the post.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, once a Trump supporter, has become increasingly vocal in criticising the President, especially over what he perceives as a failure to hold powerful individuals accountable in the Epstein scandal.

DOJ Memo sparks firestorm Musk’s post came hours after Axios published details from a Justice Department memo that concluded there was no evidence Epstein kept a “client list” or used blackmail against influential figures. The memo also reaffirmed the 2019 suicide ruling, contradicting widespread conspiracy theories.

According to Axios, the DOJ and FBI “found no credible evidence of a so-called Epstein list,” and “no other individuals will face charges” related to the case.

In response to a user slamming the administration for backtracking on its promise to release an “Epstein list,” Musk replied: “This is the final straw.”

Musk doubles down, then deletes explosive allegations Last month, Musk directly accused Trump of being involved with Epstein, suggesting that was the reason the records hadn’t been released.

“[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk posted, before deleting the tweet.

He added cryptically: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Musk later deleted the posts, but the allegations reignited scrutiny of Trump’s past associations with Epstein, which the President has denied. “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island,” he wrote last year.

Trump fires back at Musk’s “Third Party” plan Trump responded sharply on Sunday night with a post criticising Musk’s political ambitions and mental state: “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”

The President also took aim at Musk’s recent push for a third political party: “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States … The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS.”

The recent Elon Musk–Donald Trump feud over the "One Big Beautiful Bill" stems from a recent clash concerning Trump’s massive tax-and-tariff legislation.

