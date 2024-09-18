Elon Musk’s two choices and the only way to survive when Earth meets doomsday: ’Die or...’

SpaceX owner Elon Musk reiterated his call for becoming a spacefaring civilization. He said, “One of these days, a large comet will hit Earth and destroy almost all life, as has happened many times in the past…”

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 08:27 AM IST
SpaceX owner Elon Musk calls for becoming a spacefaring civilization and extending life to other planets
SpaceX owner Elon Musk calls for becoming a spacefaring civilization and extending life to other planets

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has cited history to believe that there will be a doomsday and Earth will become inhabitable one day. He has repeatedly contended that the alternative is to become a "space-bearing civilization and a multi-planetary species..."

In a recent post on X, Musk reiterated his call for becoming a spacefaring civilization and extending life to other planets. He said, “One of these days, a large comet will hit Earth and destroy almost all life, as has happened many times in the past.”

Also Read | Musk deletes post about Harris, Biden assassination after widespread criticism

"Eventually, the Sun will expand enough to boil the oceans and destroy all life," Musk said, adding that “either become a spacefaring civilization or die – those all the two choices.”

He wrote this on X while reacting to another post that mentioned a "stadium-sized" asteroid 2024 ON flying past Earth in close proximity.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, "space-faring civilization" is defined as an economically profitable space-based economy that demands the presence of humans off-world in order to sustain a high level of prosperity.

'Doomsday' and Musk's solution to survival

In an article published in the academic journal New Space in 2017, Musk wrote that history is going to bifurcate along two directions.

 

Also Read | 5 NASA images far from Space: Galaxy mergers, mesmerising stardust, etc

"One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event. I do not have an immediate doomsday prophecy, but eventually, history suggests, there will be some doomsday event," he said.

Also Read | Musk’s Starlink in Talks With South Africa to Start Service

He said the alternative is to become a space-bearing civilization and a multi-planetary species.

Later in 2018, Elon Musk said his aim is to "establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure the continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs, or WW3 happens & we destroy ourselves."

He wants to make life "multi-planetary" – this refers to the extension of life to other planets. In an old post, Musk also explained “Why is making life multiplanetary important?” Watch here

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsElon Musk’s two choices and the only way to survive when Earth meets doomsday: ’Die or...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    211.25
    09:36 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    3.5 (1.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    293.80
    09:36 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.25%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.00
    09:36 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    0.95 (0.71%)

    Tata Motors

    978.70
    09:36 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    3.7 (0.38%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,399.00
    09:35 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    183 (8.26%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    813.85
    09:35 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    44.25 (5.75%)

    Quess Corp

    861.00
    09:35 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    45.55 (5.59%)

    Syrma SGS Technology

    459.40
    09:35 AM | 18 SEP 2024
    18.2 (4.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.000.00
      Chennai
      73,280.000.00
      Delhi
      73,330.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue