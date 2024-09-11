Elon Musk warns ’we’ll never reach Mars if Kamala wins’ after first US Presidential debate with Donald Trump

Elon Musk expressed concerns about the future of major projects without government reform, endorsing Trump over Harris for the 2024 elections. He criticised Harris's capabilities while acknowledging her debate performance, emphasizing his belief that Trump would facilitate necessary changes.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Musk said that governmental reform is needed, expressing concern over the future of major projects like high-speed rail and space exploration if changes are not made.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made headlines on Wednesday after sharing his views on the 2024 US elections via X. Musk said that governmental reform is needed, expressing concern over the future of major projects like high-speed rail and space exploration if changes are not made.

"Unless there is significant government reform, laws & regulations will keep getting worse every year until every great endeavor, from high-speed rail between our cities to making life multiplanetary, is effectively illegal," Musk posted.

He further compared the positions of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that Trump’s vision aligned with the kind of changes he believed were necessary.

"Trump supports a government efficiency commission to allow great things to be done, Kamala does not. We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins," the tech mogul added.

In another post, Musk addressed the recent debate performance of both candidates, saying, "While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight." However, Musk was clear in his stance that he believes Trump is the stronger candidate when it comes to action.

Also Read | Trump-Kamala debate: ‘Extreme’, ‘Marxist’, ‘worse president’ — 10 BIG takeaways

"I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already."

Musk's comments sparked a wave of reactions, with many pointing out his growing influence in political discourse. While the tech mogul has frequently weighed in on various policy issues, his vocal endorsement of Trump for the 2024 election is among his most direct political statements yet.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift supported Kamala Harris, praising her as a "capable and steady leader" who would guide the nation with "calm rather than chaos." The American pop star's statement followed shortly after the conclusion of the U.S. presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump.

Also Read | Trump says Harris copied Joe Biden’s plan: ‘She doesn’t have a plan’

