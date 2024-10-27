Elon Musk worked ’illegally’ in US to build a startup company in 1990s: Report

Elon Musk reportedly worked illegally in the US during the 1990s while he enrolled as student at Stanford University. Read the report to know the full story.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Oct 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Elon Musk's steppingstone to grand entrepreneurial ventures was with software company Zip2.
Elon Musk’s steppingstone to grand entrepreneurial ventures was with software company Zip2.(REUTERS)

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, reportedly ‘worked illegally’ in the United States back in the 1990s as he ventured to build a startup company. The US news daily ‘The Washington Post’ in a report on Saturday said the Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO arrived in California's Palo Alto in 1995 to pursue higher studies in Stanford University.

However, the South African-born billionaire businessman never graduated the program he enrolled for, The Washington Post reported citing court records and company document. According to the news outlet's report, Elon Musk instead developed a software company Zip2.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Putin’s ‘secret talks’ concerns NASA boss: ‘If the story is true…’

The Tesla chief reportedly received US work authorisation somewhere around 1997. However, his freewheeling business could become a subject of scrutiny had he attempted to go public. Consequently, Elon Musk sold his first entrepreneurial venture in 1999 for around $300 million.

This marked Tesla Chief's steppingstone to grand ventures that enabled him to become the world’s wealthiest person in the world. Undoubtedly, Elon Musk scripted history and his success is a testimony to America’s population of triumphant immigrants.

Also Read | ISRO chief Somanath ‘inspired’ by work of SpaceX CEO, says ‘trying to beat him…’

In order to ensure a valid work authorisation as a student at that time, Elon Musk required enrolment in a full course of study from which he could not drop out. A former Justice Department immigration litigator, Leon Fresco said, “If you do anything that helps to facilitate revenue creation, such as design code or try to make sales in furtherance of revenue creation, then you’re in trouble,” reported The Washington Post.

This development comes in the wake of Elon Musk's endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Supporting Republican candidates' claims that “open borders” and undocumented immigrants are destroying America, Elon Musk's X has been extensively and intensively broadcasting those views to more than 200 million followers on the social media platform.

Also Read | Tesla Owner Elon Musk Got Richer by $33 Billion in a Day; Here’s What Happened

In a 2020 podcast, the tech billionaire had said, "I was legally there, but I was meant to be doing student work. I was allowed to do work sort of supporting whatever," the Post reported. As former US President vows to bring about biggest deportation effort in US history if he is re-elected, Elon Musk decision to support him is a big contrast to his reality.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsElon Musk worked ’illegally’ in US to build a startup company in 1990s: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.