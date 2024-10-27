Elon Musk worked ’illegally’ in US to build a startup company in 1990s: Report

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, reportedly ‘worked illegally’ in the United States back in the 1990s as he ventured to build a startup company. The US news daily ‘The Washington Post’ in a report on Saturday said the Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO arrived in California's Palo Alto in 1995 to pursue higher studies in Stanford University.

However, the South African-born billionaire businessman never graduated the program he enrolled for, The Washington Post reported citing court records and company document. According to the news outlet's report, Elon Musk instead developed a software company Zip2.

The Tesla chief reportedly received US work authorisation somewhere around 1997. However, his freewheeling business could become a subject of scrutiny had he attempted to go public. Consequently, Elon Musk sold his first entrepreneurial venture in 1999 for around $300 million.

This marked Tesla Chief's steppingstone to grand ventures that enabled him to become the world’s wealthiest person in the world. Undoubtedly, Elon Musk scripted history and his success is a testimony to America’s population of triumphant immigrants.

In order to ensure a valid work authorisation as a student at that time, Elon Musk required enrolment in a full course of study from which he could not drop out. A former Justice Department immigration litigator, Leon Fresco said, “If you do anything that helps to facilitate revenue creation, such as design code or try to make sales in furtherance of revenue creation, then you’re in trouble,” reported The Washington Post.

This development comes in the wake of Elon Musk's endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Supporting Republican candidates' claims that “open borders” and undocumented immigrants are destroying America, Elon Musk's X has been extensively and intensively broadcasting those views to more than 200 million followers on the social media platform.