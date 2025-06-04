Elon Musk's father Errol lands in Ayodhya, hints at ‘some smart plans’ for India during his five-day visit

Billionaire CEO and Tesla founder Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, landed at India's Ayodhya on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, as part of his five-day India visit. In an interaction with the media outlets, Musk Senior hinted at some upcoming opportunities for India.

On his fourth day of the five-day India visit, Errol Musk said some “smart” business plans for India that are currently “being looked at,” ANI reported on June 4.

Musk Senior also called India a “wonderful place” and requested that people all over the world visit the nation, highlighting that the people of the country are full of love and kindness.

Also Read | Errol Musk to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya in June: Sources

“India is a wonderful place. As many people as possible should come to India. There are a lot of Indians in the country where I come from. So, I know the Indian culture. The people are full of love, kindness, probably the best people you can meet...We have some smart (business) plans which are being looked at...I think they (India-US relations) will be very good...” said Errol Musk, cited the news agency.

Errol Musk's India Plans Billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, arrived in India on Sunday, 1 June 2025, for a five-day trip and is set to depart for South Africa on 6 June 2025, according to Mint's earlier report.

As per the report, during his stay in the nation, Musk Senior will provide strategic advisory support to the solar and EV charger manufacturing team at Haryana-based Servotech, aiming to forge partnerships for a green initiative.

Errol Musk was also set to tour Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India and interact with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions.

Musk Senior is also likely to meet policymakers, business leaders, investors and senior bureaucrats in the Indian government during his trip.

“(Errol) Musk's itinerary is packed with events aimed at promoting India's strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports,” reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.

Errol Musk's visit to Ayodhya was to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla and engage with Indian culture and spiritual heritage.

“Errol Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India's cultural and spiritual heritage,” according to the agency report.