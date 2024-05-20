A social media post featuring a Saudi Prince with Cybertruck goes viral after Elon Musk's simple response, sparks an internet frenzy and praise for Tesla.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla chief and founder of SpaceX, reacted to a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Saudi Prince Turki bin Salman Al Saud had bought a new Cybertruck.

The post featured a photo of the prince beside the car, went viral after Musk responded with the one-word caption “Cool."

A social media user posted on X claiming that the Saudi Prince purchased a new Cybertuck. He attached a photo for reference showing Salman Al Saud standing beside the car, making a peace sign with the caption, "Prince Turki bin Salman, son of 🇸🇦 King Salman, has a new car @cybertruck."

Also read: Elon Musk's Tesla 'silent'; yet to inform government about plans to enter India: Official The Tesla CEO's reposted post with the brief but impactful one-word response has gone viral on social media. The post sent the internet into a meltdown as many netizens reacted to it. Since Musk shared the post, it has garnered 84.4 million views, with many likes and comments.

Find out what netizens said. A user tweeted, "Looks like a spaceship." Another user stated, "When are you opening Superchargers in Saudi Arabia? I wanna buy my mom a Tesla. She deserves one."

A second user commented on the publicity Tesla would receive. He commented, “Going to be great advertising for Tesla. Cybertruck takes up in the Middle East!"

Also read: Twitter no more: Elon Musk's X.com takes over, users react with humour and scepticism A fourth user wrote, “The desert is tough on most 4x4’s, the stainless steel of a Cybertruck is ideal!"

A fifth user shared, "He definitely looks like a happy Cybertruck owner. Enjoy the truck, Prince Turki!"

Tesla's official handle quoted Elon Musk and commented, “I think Tesla Cybertruck is our best product ever."

Tesla's official website states that Cybertruck is “Durable and rugged enough to go anywhere." The website goes on to state that the car is built for “any planet" and boasts features such as an ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton, shatter-resistant glass, a huge towing capacity, and vast storage space.

