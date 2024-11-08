Elon Musk’s queer offspring to leave US after Donald Trump’s presidential win? ‘Don’t see my future…’

  • Vivian Wilson voiced her concerns about living in the US post-Trump's election.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Elon Musk (left) with transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson (Image: X)
Elon Musk (left) with transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson (Image: X)

After Donald Trump's claimed victory in 2024 US elections, a strong reaction has come from Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson. Taking to Meta's Threads, she expressed her possible desision to leave the US.

 

Vivian wrote on Threads, “I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States. Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Vivian and her twin brother were born to Musk’s first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple divorced in 2008, and Vivian said her parents shared their custody.

In 2022, Vivian Jenna Wilson came out as transgender, legally changing his birth-name from Xavier and breaking ties with Elon Musk. “I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” Wilson had said.

In July 2024, Vivian said that the Tesla chief was a "cruel" and absent father. She said that she received a hard time from her father as a child for being “queer” and “feminine”. In an interview with NBS News, Vivian denied Elon Musk's claim of being “tricked into authorising trans-related medical treatment” for her when she was 16. Prior to her interview, Musk had said on social media that Vivian was “not a girl” and was figuratively “dead", "killed by the woke mind virus”.

8 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
