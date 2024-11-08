Elon Musk’s queer offspring to leave US after Donald Trump’s presidential win? ‘Don’t see my future…’

After Donald Trump's claimed victory in 2024 US elections, a strong reaction has come from Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson. Taking to Meta's Threads, she expressed her possible desision to leave the US.

Vivian wrote on Threads, “I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States. Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Vivian and her twin brother were born to Musk’s first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple divorced in 2008, and Vivian said her parents shared their custody.

In 2022, Vivian Jenna Wilson came out as transgender, legally changing his birth-name from Xavier and breaking ties with Elon Musk. “I no longer want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” Wilson had said.

