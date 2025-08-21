Elon Musk's Starlink partners with UIDAI, to use Aadhaar authentication for customer verification | Details here

Satellite internet service provider Starlink, led by billionaire Elon Musk, will implement Aadhaar authentication to verify customers in India before onboarding them, news agency PTI reported, citing an official statement.

The government has approved Starlink to begin offering satellite-based broadband services within the country.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has onboarded satellite-based internet provider Starlink Satellite Communication Pvt Ltd. Starlink will use Aadhaar Authentication for customer verification, which will make the entire process smooth, secure and very easy," the statement was quoted.

According to an official estimate, Starlink currently has the capacity to onboard approximately 20 lakh customers in India.

"Starlink's onboarding with Aadhaar authentication signifies a powerful synergy: India's trusted digital identity joining hands with global satellite technology. Aadhaar e-KYC will facilitate the onboarding of users seamlessly, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while delivering high-speed internet to households, businesses, and institutions," the statement said.

Starlink Satellite Communication was appointed a sub-authentication user agency and sub-eKYC user agency in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, UIDAI Deputy Director General Manish Bhardwaj, and Starlink India Director Parnil Urdhwareshe.

Starlink has collaborated with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to offer its services within the country.

Internet speed up to 200 Mbps Previously, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Minister of State for Rural Development and Telecommunications, stated that the Elon Musk-led satellite internet provider can deliver speed of up to 200 Mbps. The government believes this will not impact other telecom operators, reported PTI.

“Starlink can have only 20 lakh customers in India and offer up to 200 Mbps speed. That won't affect telecom services,” Minister Pemmasani told the news agency on the sidelines of a BSNL review meeting.

The company's satellite internet services are aimed at customers in India's rural and remote regions, a significant market for the state-owned telecom provider BSNL.

Mint previously reported that Starlink plans to solve connectivity problems in rural and remote areas of India and to grow the local telecom sector using its satellite technology.