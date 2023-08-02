Elon Musk's X fights back against Indian court's ruling, citing concerns over censorship1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Elon Musk's platform X challenges Indian court verdict on content takedown, warns of censorship expansion.
Elon Musk's social media platform X is aiming to challenge a verdict by an Indian court, which stated that the platform failed to comply with government directives to take down certain content, reported Reuters. The company asserts that this ruling might empower New Delhi to block additional content and expand the possibilities of censorship.
