Elon Musk’s X removes video of Dehradun accident. Here’s why

  • A horrific video of a fatal accident in Dehradun, which claimed six lives, was removed by X for violating rules against graphic content.

Riya R Alex
Published15 Nov 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Dehradun Accident: X has removed a video of the accident from the platform.
Dehradun Accident: X has removed a video of the accident from the platform.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has removed a horrid video of the tragic car accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun that claimed the lives of six youngsters. The social media platform has taken down the video for violating its content rules of “gratuitous gore”.

An X user named Chauhan shared the video. After the video was removed, he shared a screenshot of the deleted video message.

X does not allow explicit graphic content to be posted on its platform.

“Violating our rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore. You may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture). Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with intent to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure,” according to the X notification.

 

On November 11 night, six youngsters were killed, and one person was severely injured after their speeding vehicle hit a container truck near ONGC Chowk in Dehradun, according to a Times of India report. The deceased also included three women, aged 19 to 24 years.

They were identified as Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agarwal, and Kunal Kukreja. Siddhesh Agarwal is the only survivor who is hospitalised and in stable condition, TOI reported.

Also Read | Dehradun news: 5 gang-rape teen in Uttarakhand Roadways bus, arrested

The gruesome video of the horrifying accident surfaced on social media without being blurred. Reportedly, the video showed the body parts of the victims.

In a separate post, Chauhan apologised for not adding a trigger warning or blurring the video.

 

Also Read | Netizens get furious as Dehradun’s Robber’s Cave gets jam-packed with tourists

"This video is only for information purposes, I don’t claim this video, even I got the video from X/Twitter only & sorry to all I didn’t remember to add the trigger warning & I also forget blur the video, where sensitive things are shown.

Message to all “Don’t drink & drive”, he wrote on X.

However, reportedly, the videos of the accident are still available on other handles of X, where the gruesome sight is blurred to hide the blood and protect the identities of the victims.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsElon Musk’s X removes video of Dehradun accident. Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.