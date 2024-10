Elon Musk's X reportedly suspended Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's new social media account. This suspension comes after the 85-year-old leader just added two posts.

Elon Musk's X recently suspended Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's account, the Jerusalem Post reported. The suspension comes after the 85-year-old leader had posted just two posts on the X account.

Before the Elon Musk-owned messaging platform blocked Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's new account, the Iranian leader wrote in Hebrew, “In the name of Allah, the most merciful," Jerusalem Post reported. After posting the message on new account, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reposted the Hebrew post on his official English account, Khamenei.ir. This account on X (formerly Twitter) is verified and has over one million followers.

The official account of ZAKA, the voluntary post-disaster response teams in Israel, replied to the post with a line from the Jewish Kaddish prayer for the dead, Jerusalem Post reported.

The move follows Israel's latest attack on Iran that came on Saturday, in which Israel struck missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and other “aerial capabilities." According to Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), four Iranian soldiers were killed. The Saturday attack fatalities totalled 4, involving one civilian casualty as well.

“We do not seek war, but we will defend our country and the rights of our people. We will give a proportionate response to the aggression by the Zionist regime," IRNA quoted Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying.

Responding to Israeli airstrikes, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday asserted that Israel's attacks on Iran should not be magnified nor downplayed and pressed the authorities to convey Iran's power to Israel. Critical of the Israeli bombing, Iran's supreme leader appealed that a global coalition must be formed, as well as a political coalition, an economic coalition, and, if necessary, a military coalition against the malicious Zionist regime that is committing the most brutal war crimes.