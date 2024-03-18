Police has claimed that Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular Youtuber Elvish Yadav has admitted to using snake venom and arranging snakes at rave parties he hosted in the National Capital Territory region.

Yadav was arrested on Sunday, March 17, in connection with the allegations of using and selling snake venom as a recreational drug.

The YouTuber who hails from Gurugram was sent to 14-day judicial custody, and 'was called in for questioning at Sector 20 police station on Sunday', officials aware of the matter informed. Additionally, Elvish faces charges under allegations of using snakes in his video shoots.

Citing police sources, NDTV reported that during questioning the Bigg Boss winner admitted using snake venom and arranging snakes at rave parties he hosted.

Quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra, newswire PTI reported that Yadav was called for questioning and was arrested after adequate evidence, including those linked to the NDPS Act. “Further investigation is underway."

Following a probe into the incident, the YouTuber confessed that he knew the other accused arrested for supplying snake venom last year. “We have found substantial evidence against Elvish Yadav and his involvement in supplying snake venom," NDTV quoted Noida Police as saying.

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," PTI quoted Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra as saying.

The five others accused were identified as Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45). All of them are residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur and were arrested in the case but are now out on bail.

Yadav and five others were booked under certain criminal charges on November 3 last year. These men were accused of violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly arranging snake venom at a party in Sector 51 of Noida.

The probe was set in following a complaint by an animal welfare activist, Gaurav Gupta, who approached the Sector 49 police station. Gaurav Gupta is associated with an NGO, People For Animals.

Yadav became a household name when he was crowned with the title of Big Boss OTT 2 winner in the reality show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!