Elvish Yadav gets relief! SC stays trial court proceedings against YouTuber in snake venom case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 6 August, while hearing the snake venom case, granted a stay on trial court proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing an appeal filed by Yadav against an order of the Allahabad High Court which rejected his plea in May this year. The apex court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant Gaurav Gupta on Yadav's petition contesting criminal proceedings against him under Wild Life (Protection) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

No snakes, narcotic substances were found from ‘well-known influencer’: Counsel Yadav's counsel had explained in the high court that no snakes, narcotic or psychotropic substances were found from him aside from the fact that no causal connection was established between the applicant and the co-accused.

The counsel had pointed out the informant was no longer an Animal Welfare Officer but he registered the First Information Report (FIR) presenting himself to be one, adding involvement of “well-known influencer” his involvement in the FIR received "much media attention".

Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Case explained The chargesheet claims intake of snake venom as a recreational drug at "rave" parties by people and even foreigners. Noida police arrested him in March last year in link with the case.

Elvish Yadav faces allegations of procuring snake venom for his parties and featuring live snakes in his video productions. The case came to light in November 2023 when police uncovered a snake trafficking operation during a raid at a banquet hall in Noida’s Sector 51. During the operation, five individuals, including four snake charmers, were arrested for allegedly supplying snake venom.

Authorities also seized nine snakes, including cobras, along with a quantity of venom. Forensic analysis later confirmed the presence of venom from both cobra and krait species in the confiscated samples. The turning point in the investigation came after the NGO People For Animals orchestrated a sting operation that led to the bust.

Rave parties, energetic dance events associated with youth culture, often attract law enforcement attention due to recurring concerns over drug use and safety.