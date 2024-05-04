Elvish Yadav to face money laundering charges; ED to probe sale, purchase of snake venom in Delhi-NCR
Elvish Yadav is under scanner once again after the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against the Boss 2 OTT winner. He is accused of using snake venom as a recreational drug in parties allegedly hosted by him.
Elvish Yadav alias Siddharth Yadav is under scanner once again after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 2 OTT winner. The ED pressed charges against some other individuals as well in connection with a case pertaining to the use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties allegedly hosted by Elvish Yadav.