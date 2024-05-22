Elvis’s granddaughter Riley Keough fights attempt to auction off Graceland

The trust that owns the Memphis property says a “false entity” is trying to defraud the family.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter said fraudsters are trying to sell off Graceland, the home that belonged to the rock 'n' roll legend.

Lawyers for Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, asked a Tennessee court to stop an auction of the storied Memphis property planned for Thursday. In an injunction request filed last week, they said a fake company is trying to defraud the trust that owns Graceland.

The auction was initiated by an entity known as Naussany Investments & Private Lending.

Naussany Investments filed a public notice for a foreclosure sale in Tennessee, alleging Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023, defaulted on a $3.8 million loan it made to her. The group said it now owns Graceland because Presley defaulted on the loan. It said it would be selling the property to the highest bidder.

Last week, Chancery Court in Shelby County, Tenn., granted Keough a temporary restraining order on the sale ahead of a hearing Wednesday.

Lawyers for Keough said the documents showing Presley borrowed $3.8 million are forgeries, and Naussany Investments isn't a real company. Naussany Investments "appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding" the trust that owns Graceland, the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley or any purchaser of Graceland, the lawyers said in the complaint.

“Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," the group, which manages Graceland, said in a statement. “The counter lawsuit has been filed to stop the fraud."

Naussany Investments couldn’t be reached for comment. A phone number associated with the group didn’t work. A lawyer for the group couldn’t be identified. One of the associated addresses for the group was for a UPS store in Jacksonville, Fla.

According to the complaint, the notary public listed on Presley's purported loan documents said she didn't notarize the papers. The notary public also said she has never met Presley.

Presley, Elvis’s only child, controlled the trust until her death last year. Keough took over as trustee after her mother’s death.

Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, reached a settlement in 2023 with Keough over who would control the trust. The settlement came after Priscilla Presley challenged a 2016 amendment to the trust filed by Lisa Marie Presley that removed her mother as trustee.

The entire Graceland complex is over 200,000 square feet in size and includes an exhibition center and a 450-room hotel. Hundreds of thousands of fans visit the home every year.

Write to Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com

