‘Embarrassing,’ ‘poorly done joke’: Kenya removes statues of athletic champions after widespread criticism

Kenya city authorities in Eldoret have removed the statues of three athletes after they received criticism and were described as "embarrassing" and a poorly done “joke,” reported BBC.

The statues were revealed before the ceremony conferring Eldoret a city status. The statues received flak from local residents and Kenyans online said as the statues had little resemblance to the athletes based on whom these statues were created, the report said.

One of the statues that received flak showed a woman sprinting with a miniature Kenyan flag in her left hand. Social media users criticised the statue’s unrecognisable face and exaggerated features, according to a report by the Guardian.

BBC reported that the officials removed the three statues on August 14 night. two of them were female athletes and one of them was a male. The statues were taken in unknown locations.

The authorities have not indicated who they represent but social media users have described one as a statue of Kipyegon and another of Kipchoge.

But their depiction of the athletes has been described as "shameless", "embarrassing" and “substandard," the report said

The statues were removed overnight before President William Ruto officially designated Eldoret a city. On August 15 morning, images of an empty pedestal where one of the statues had stood emerged, according to reports. Kenyans online have been welcoming the removal of the statues. It was not clear whether they would be replaced, or when.

Apart from these three statues, several artistic works were unveiled such as a maize cob and a milk fountain. These artworks aimed to represent the region’s sports and agricultural heritage.

On August 15, Eldoret was awarded city status at a ceremony presided by President William Ruto. The president also honoured Kenyan medalists from the Paris Olympics.The athletes were also taken on a parade in an open car to celebrate their victory. The city is also called the "home of champions”, as most of Kenya’s top athletes come from this place, situated at the centre of the Rift Valley.

Kenya has produced some of the world’s greatest athletes, including former world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, the current world record holder of 1500 meters and the mile.