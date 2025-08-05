Embassy of Khalistan in Surrey gurdwara? BJP, Cong leaders flag Canada's ‘free speech’, claim ‘…is weakening Sikhs'

A new controversy has erupted between India and Canada following the reported appearance of a so-called ‘Embassy of Khalistan’ signboard on the premises of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The makeshift installation, allegedly supported by the separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has reignited diplomatic and political tensions, with Indian MPs urging New Delhi and Ottawa to act decisively.

What has been set up in Canada's Surrey? According to a report by News18, a building within the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara complex in Surrey now bears signage labelling it as the ‘Embassy of Khalistan’, purportedly representing the ‘Republic of Khalistan’.

The board is said to have been installed by the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), known for its separatist agenda and repeated attempts to revive the Khalistan movement from foreign soil.

The structure, which locals claim also functions as a community centre, reportedly received $150,000 in funding from the British Columbia government for infrastructure upgrades, including an elevator. Its repurposing as a ‘Khalistani outpost’ has sparked outrage and concerns over misuse of public funds and foreign interference.

How has the Indian political leadership reacted? Reacting to the development, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlighted the broad scope of free speech in Canada but called on the Indian government to raise the issue with Canadian authorities.

“There is a lot of freedom of speech there. Our government should raise this issue with the Canadian government,” Aujla said.

BJP leader Tarwinder Singh Marwaha took a firmer stance, criticising diaspora-based Khalistan supporters.

“Those living abroad talking about Khalistan are weakening the Sikhs. I appeal to the Canadian government to take action. I would like to say to the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to take appropriate action,” he stated.

Why is this issue resurfacing now? The latest development comes weeks after Canada’s top intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), confirmed in its annual report that Khalistani extremists continue to operate from Canadian soil.

Released in June, the CSIS report acknowledged for the first time that such elements are actively involved in fundraising, advocacy, and plotting violence — primarily targeting India.

The CSIS stated: “Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising, or planning of violence primarily in India.”

What does this mean for India-Canada relations? India and Canada have had strained diplomatic ties since September 2023, when tensions flared following a series of provocations by Khalistani groups and perceived inaction by Canadian authorities.

The setting up of what is being described as a symbolic 'Khalistani embassy' adds to the list of grievances New Delhi has with Ottawa’s handling of politically motivated violent extremism.

New Delhi has consistently urged the Canadian government to crack down on Khalistani sympathisers operating from its territory. The Ministry of External Affairs has previously raised objections to anti-India protests and processions held under the banner of Khalistan, which often coincide with Indian diplomatic missions being targeted or disrupted.

The Khalistan Bone between India and Canada? The presence of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) has long been a contentious issue. Since the 1980s, Canada has faced criticism for offering a permissive environment for such groups under the guise of democratic freedoms.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for Khalistan, was shot and killed on 18 June 2023 in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada. His assassination has sparked a major diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, with Canada accusing Indian government agents of involvement, a claim strongly denied by India.

Experts argue that a lack of stringent enforcement has allowed radical outfits to gain ground, often under the radar of mainstream Canadian politics.