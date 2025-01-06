A user on social media platform narrated the ordeal of his friend's cousin who had gone on a vacation with family to Kazakhstan from Kuwait. The new year getaway of the four family members, including 2 children, took a turn for the worse when the father slipped and fell on the snow.

Describing in detail, what happened during their trip, the user on X wrote, “What was supposedly a dream trip to a winter wonderland, quickly turned into a nightmare. On Friday morning, 'J' slipped on the snow & fell hard on his butt.”

In the incident, he broke his femur bone and needed immediate surgery. Their family had been looking for flights with stretcher facility, but most flights operate small aircrafts where stretcher cannot be accommodated. The alternate option of air ambulance costed a whopping 64 lakhs to 66 lakhs.

He said, “They rushed him to a govt hospital in ambulance, where doctors told him he need immediate surgery. Language was a huge issue there." The wife sought surgery in home country as she was unsure of the quality of medical and surgical care and the ultimate outcome. Amid these struggles, a ray of hope emerged after the wife got access to Malayali association's number who “offered full support. They too advised her against getting surgery there, instead asked her to fly him back to Kuwait or Kochi.”

The distressed family contacted the Indian Embassy which provided no help except for providing Air Astana airline number. Since Air Astana flights were full, the woman contacted various airlines including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Air India and Jazeera. However, no airline could accommodate supine patient who was diagnosed with osteoporosis.

“Air ambulance to India would cost 6-7 million,” the user noted. Ultimately, an engineer working for Indigo in Kerala reached out for help, who removed 8 seats to accommodate stretcher. The nightmare didn't here, as only a part of the hurdle was clear, the patient had to be taken to Kochi post-surgery from New Delhi, for the family to take care.

Also Read | Pics: Srinagar turns into winter wonderland as Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

Advisory before planning a trip overseas The user listed out four advisories before planning a trip overseas: