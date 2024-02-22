‘Embryos, to me, are babies,’ says US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley ahead of fourth GOP primary contest
Nikki Haley, a US Republican Presidential candidate, views frozen embryos as 'babies' in line with the Alabama Supreme Court. This stance is likely to resonate with conservative voters in South Carolina's upcoming primary.
US Presidential elections 2024: Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former US President Donald Trump will compete on Saturday, February 22, in the fourth GOP primary contest of the 2024 election cycle.
