Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Will Kangana Ranaut movie retain Republic Day revival? Find out here

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: On its opening day, Kangana Ranaut's political drama netted 2.5 crore at the domestic box office. The movie did not screen in theatres across Bangladesh due to the strained relationship between the two countries.

Fareha Naaz
Published27 Jan 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Emergency is the biggest Hindi opener for the actor-turned politician and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut in the post-COVID era. (Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Kangana Ranaut directorial movie Emergency witnessed uptick in collection over the past two days. January 27 box office collection will determine whether the movie will continue to maintain momentum, or the upward trend will break on Day 11.

The political drama disappointed fans on its opening day and has been performing below expectations at the box office.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11

Reportedly made at a budget of around 100 crore, early estimates indicate that the film minted 17 lakh net on Monday at 9:30 pm, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes after the film achieved a monumental mark on January 26, Republic Day, by amassing a whopping 1.15 crore net at the domestic box office. This marks as a significant revival in week 2 after the trend of declining collection became dominant.

On Saturday the collection picked up 112.50 percent while on Sunday it soared around 35.29 percent. Hence, the domestic box office collection now stands at 16.87 crore net.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection

The political action drama grossed 21.50 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 10, Sacnilk reported. During its 10-day run, the controversial movie managed to do a business of 1.75 crore in the overseas market. Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, its India gross stands at 19.75 crore.

However, Manikarnika Films Production in a social media post on X and claimed that Emergency earned 19.89 crore net at the box office until Day 10.

It further suggested that Sunday's collection stands at 1.48 crore, Saturday's at 1.13 crore and Friday's at 0.67 crore. Moreover, the filmmakers claim that it collected 16.61 crore in week 1 while Sacnilk suggests that it collected 14.3 crore during the same period.

About Emergency

Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and is centred on the 1975 Emergency period. The film is produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. Apart from lead actress Kangana Ranaut, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 09:57 PM IST
