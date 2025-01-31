Emergency Box Office Collection day 14: Kangana Ranaut’s movie struggles, mints ₹17 cr in 2 weeks

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 14: Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' has managed to maintain a steady presence in theaters, but it has struggled with low box office numbers. The political drama saw a decline after maintaining consistent collections of ₹20 lakh for three days.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 14 According to early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film experienced a drop in daily collections, earning ₹17 lakhs on Day 14. With this the total collection of the film in 14 days now stands at ₹17.47 crore net in India. The film opened at a low earnings of ₹2.5 crore then saw a jump of 44 percent as it minted ₹3.6 crore. By week 1, Kangana's political drama minted ₹14.3 crore. But in Week 2, the film saw only declining trend as it minted 40 lakhs on Day 8, 85 lakhs on Day 9, ₹1.15 crore on Day 10, ₹20 lakhs on Day 11, 12, 13.

Emergency Worldwide Box Office Collection As of January 30, Kangana Ranaut's directorial grossed ₹22.25 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 13, Sacnilk reported. During its 13-day run, the movie managed to do a business of ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market.

About Emergency The film directed and produced by Ranaut, portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Emergency” also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik and had its much-delayed release on January 17.

Emergency release delay and controversies "Emergency", which faced release delays, censor issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts, released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial "Azaad", starring debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The film also saw protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts.

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut called the protest against the release of her film 'Emergency' a "complete harassment of art and the artist." The protest which was spearheaded by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an apex governing body which manages historic gurudwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.