Emergency Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut starrer hit the big screens on Friday, following months of controversy and delays. Overall, the movie met with cold response at the box office, although its collection slightly picked up during the weekend. The biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi witnessed 44 percent jump in its domestic collection on Saturday, after a disappointing opening.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut directorial movie netted ₹2.5 crore on its release day, Friday, at the domestic box office, marred by censorship woes and protests. Set in the backdrop of 1975 emergency, it managed to amass ₹3.6 crore net at the India box office on its second day in theatres, Saturday. Let's move to collection on Sunday.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 3 On Sunday, the political drama clocked in ₹3.92 crore net at the domestic box office until 8:40 pm, Sacnilk reported. So far, it did a business of ₹10.02 crore net at the domestic box office.

Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, the star cast features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles, alongside lead actress Kangana Ranaut.

Emergency Box Office Collection Worldwide Kangana Ranaut movie, in which the actress plays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, grossed ₹7.20 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 2, Sacnilk reported.

Emergency is biggest Hindi opener in the post-COVID era for the actor-turned politician and Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut, despite the cold response it generated. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Emergency Two Days Official Collection stands ₹ 7.39 Cr nett.”

Protests in Punjab against Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations called out for a ban and protested against the release of Kangana Ranaut's film in Punjab on Friday. Following state-wide protests, Emergency was not screened at most theatres in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda on its release day.

