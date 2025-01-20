Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4: On release day, protests by SGPC and Sikh groups halted Kangana Ranaut's film screenings across Punjab, which contributed to disappointing opening. This political drama is climbing up the ladder with every passing day.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency premiered at the big screens on January 17 but disappointed fans with a low collection on the opening day. The controversial biopic of Prime Minister of India Gandhi, set in 1975 period of emergency, opened its account amid protests in Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post-COVID era, Emergency is biggest Hindi opener in the for the actor-turned politician and Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut, despite the cold response it garnered.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4 The political drama netted ₹2.5 crore at the domestic box office on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. A day later, the collection picked 44 percent and registered ₹3.6 crore India box office collection. On Sunday, the movie managed to impress more with its numbers as it raked in ₹4.25 crore net, registered 18.06 percent uptick. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Turning to Day 4, the movie has amassed ₹46 lakh so far, early estimates at 6:18 pm show. Taking the domestic box office business to a total of ₹10.81 crore net.

Emergency Box Office Collection Worldwide The Bollywood film marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, grossed ₹12.30 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 3, Sacnilk reported.

Production house Manikarnika Films in a post on X announced that the political action drama collected ₹12.26 crores during its 3-day run at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the release day, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations called out for a ban on Kangana Ranaut's film and protested against the release of Kangana Ranaut's film. In Punjab, state-wide protests took place, and the movie was not screened at most theatres in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

The movie did not find a place across Bangladesh theatre screens either, due to the strained relationship between the two countries following the formation of Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, was forced to resign and sought refuge in India.