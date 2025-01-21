Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood movie starring Kangana Ranaut has been a major disappointment even though it is the biggest Hindi opener for the actor-turned politician and Mandi MP in the post-COVID era. Set in 1975 period of emergency, the biopic film portrays Kangana Ranaut in the role of Prime Minister of India Gandhi.

Emergency cast After several delays due to certification issues, Kangana Ranaut movie hit the big screens on January 17 amid state-wide protests in Punjab. The movie was not screened in most theatres located in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda, on its release day. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 5 Produced under the banner Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the political drama netted ₹1 crore at the domestic box office on Tuesday at 11:00 pm, according to early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes a day after the film's collection dropped 75.29 percent. On Monday, the movie raked in the lowest collection so far and minted ₹1.05 crore.

On its opening day, the political drama netted ₹2.5 crore at the domestic box office. So far, the movie has minted ₹12.40 crore net at the India box office, Sacnilk reported.

Emergency Box Office Collection Worldwide The political action drama grossed ₹14.50 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 5, Sacnilk reported. The controversial movie, marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, managed to rake in a meagre ₹1 crore during its 4-day run in theatres. The movie did not screen in theatres across Bangladesh due to the strained relationship between the two countries.