Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut movie underperformed at the box office since its release on January 17, after facing several delays due censorship issues. The biggest disappointment was the opening day when the movie managed to amass ₹2.5 crore net.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6 A day after witnessing 4.76 percent drop in the domestic box office collection, the Bollywood movie collected ₹71 lakh at the box office on Wednesday at 10:00 pm, according to early estimates provided by Sacnilk. On Tuesday, the movie raked in the lowest collection so far and minted ₹1 crore.

Until 10:00 pm on January 22, the biopic starring Kangana Ranaut in the role of Prime Minister of India Gandhi raked in ₹13.11 crore net during its 6-day run in theatres, Sacnilk reported.

Emergency Box Office Collection Worldwide Produced under the banner Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the political drama grossed ₹16 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 5, Sacnilk reported. The controversial movie did a business of ₹1.30 crore gross in the overseas market and collected ₹14.70 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Taking to social media platform X, production house Manikarnika Films suggested that Kangana Ranaut directorial movie earned Rs14.56 crores during its 5-day run at the box office.

The ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik, Alongside Kangana Ranaut. Even though, the political drama is the biggest Hindi opener for the actor-turned politician and Mandi MP in the post-COVID era but it failed to impress cinema enthusiasts.