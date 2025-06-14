Subscribe

Emergency helpline numbers issued for Indians living in Israel amid missile attacks from Iran

The India Embassy in Israel has shared helpline numbers for Indian nationals and advised them to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain near safety shelters due to ongoing tensions in the region.

Riya R Alex
Published14 Jun 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Advertisement
India embassy in Israel issues helpline numbers for Indian nationals.
India embassy in Israel issues helpline numbers for Indian nationals.

The India Embassy in Israel has issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals, urging them to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols amid the ongoing tensions with Israel. They are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain near safety shelters.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy shared the helpline numbers and wrote, “We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24*7 helpline of the Embassy: *Telephone* +972 54-7520711, +972 54-3278392, *Email* cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.”

While sharing precautionary measures, the embassy said, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters."

 

 

 

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsEmergency helpline numbers issued for Indians living in Israel amid missile attacks from Iran
Read Next Story