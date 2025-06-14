Emergency helpline numbers issued for Indians living in Israel amid missile attacks from Iran

The India Embassy in Israel has issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals, urging them to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols amid the ongoing tensions with Israel. They are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain near safety shelters.

In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy shared the helpline numbers and wrote, “We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24*7 helpline of the Embassy: *Telephone* +972 54-7520711, +972 54-3278392, *Email* cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.”

While sharing precautionary measures, the embassy said, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters."