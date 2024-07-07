Emergency in Russia’s Voronezh a day before PM Modi’s visit: ‘Detonation of explosive objects continues’

Russia's Voronezh region declared a state of emergency on Sunday, July 7, following Ukrainian drone attack that set the munitions depot ablaze, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the region's governor.

The governor of Voronezh, Alexander Gusev, took to Telegram messaging app to make the announcement. He said, "There were no casualties," reported Reuters. He further noted that some residents in the Podgorensky district of the region were being evacuated.

The post adds, “Detonation of explosive objects continues.” Local Russian authorities reported that the munitions depot was set ablaze following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack in Voronezh, the western region bordering Ukraine, reported AFP.

In an earlier post, Alexander Gusev stated noted that several drones were detected flying above the Voronezh region by air defence systems and were destroyed overnight. The Voronezh governor said that falling debris alighted the fire in the depot. Rescue teams arrived at the site and evacuation operation is underway, reported AFP.

This development came after the Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian Iskander ballistic missiles demolished two Patriot surface-to-air missile system launchers in the Odesa region of Ukraine. The ministry, in a post on Telegram, decreed that the attack took place in the area of the port of Yuzhne.

Additionally, a radar station was also destroyed. However, it is still unclear when the attack on the Patriot launchers happened. The Russian Defence Ministry released a video footage that shows daylight explosions on uninhabited land near a coastline.

Also Read | PM Modi to meet Putin in first trip to Russia since Ukraine war

As per reports, Russia launched 13 drones targeting Ukraine. Early on Sunday, Ukraine's air force asserted that the country's air defence system demolished all of them. Ukraine's air force, in a statement on Telegram, also mentioned that Russia shelled Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles.

Drones, including those carrying large explosive devices capable of reaching distances spanning hundreds of kilometres, have been extensively used by Russia and Ukraine since the onset of Russia's military operations in February 2022. Notably, Ukraine intensified its attacks on Russia this year and has been mainly targeting towns and villages across the border and energy sites which purportedly support the Russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The state of emergency in Russia's Voronezh comes just a day before PM Modi's two-day visit to Moscow. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, this marks PM Modi's first visit to the country.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.