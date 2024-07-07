Emergency in Russia’s Voronezh a day before PM Modi’s visit: ‘Detonation of explosive objects continues’

Emergency has been declared in parts of Russia's Voronezh region on Sunday following drone attack by Ukraine. The munitions depot was set ablaze after the Russian air defence counter attacked the drones.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published7 Jul 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Russia's Voronezh region declared a state of emergency following Ukrainian drone attack that set munitions depot ablaze.
Russia’s Voronezh region declared a state of emergency following Ukrainian drone attack that set munitions depot ablaze.(via REUTERS)

Russia's Voronezh region declared a state of emergency on Sunday, July 7, following Ukrainian drone attack that set the munitions depot ablaze, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the region's governor.

The governor of Voronezh, Alexander Gusev, took to Telegram messaging app to make the announcement. He said, "There were no casualties," reported Reuters. He further noted that some residents in the Podgorensky district of the region were being evacuated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi on 2 day visit to Russia: Check what’s on the agenda

The post adds, “Detonation of explosive objects continues.” Local Russian authorities reported that the munitions depot was set ablaze following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack in Voronezh, the western region bordering Ukraine, reported AFP.

In an earlier post, Alexander Gusev stated noted that several drones were detected flying above the Voronezh region by air defence systems and were destroyed overnight. The Voronezh governor said that falling debris alighted the fire in the depot. Rescue teams arrived at the site and evacuation operation is underway, reported AFP.

Also Read | India’s Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and offset China’s sway

This development came after the Russian Defence Ministry announced that the Russian Iskander ballistic missiles demolished two Patriot surface-to-air missile system launchers in the Odesa region of Ukraine. The ministry, in a post on Telegram, decreed that the attack took place in the area of the port of Yuzhne.

Additionally, a radar station was also destroyed. However, it is still unclear when the attack on the Patriot launchers happened. The Russian Defence Ministry released a video footage that shows daylight explosions on uninhabited land near a coastline.

Also Read | PM Modi to meet Putin in first trip to Russia since Ukraine war

As per reports, Russia launched 13 drones targeting Ukraine. Early on Sunday, Ukraine's air force asserted that the country's air defence system demolished all of them. Ukraine's air force, in a statement on Telegram, also mentioned that Russia shelled Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles.

Also Read | PM Modi says, India-Austria partnership will be build on ‘shared values of…’

Drones, including those carrying large explosive devices capable of reaching distances spanning hundreds of kilometres, have been extensively used by Russia and Ukraine since the onset of Russia's military operations in February 2022. Notably, Ukraine intensified its attacks on Russia this year and has been mainly targeting towns and villages across the border and energy sites which purportedly support the Russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The state of emergency in Russia's Voronezh comes just a day before PM Modi's two-day visit to Moscow. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, this marks PM Modi's first visit to the country.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 02:11 PM IST
HomeNewsEmergency in Russia’s Voronezh a day before PM Modi’s visit: ‘Detonation of explosive objects continues’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue