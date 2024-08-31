‘Emergency may incite communal tensions’: Akali Dal seeks ban on Kangana Ranaut’s film, sends legal notice to CBFC

  • Akali Dal has alleged that if released, Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ may incite ‘communal tensions’ and ‘spread misinformation’

31 Aug 2024
Farmers burn an effigy of Kangana Ranaut, to protest against alleged misrepresentation of the Sikh community in her film ’Emergency’, in Amritsar(AFP)

The Delhi unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has sent a legal notice to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut's film ‘Emergency’. The Akali Dal has alleged the trailer of the movie shows “erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord.” ‘Emergency’ was scheduled for release on September 6.

It has further alleged that if released, ‘Emergency’ may incite “communal tensions” and “spread misinformation”. The party has also accused actor-MP Kangana Ranaut, who stars in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, of targeting the Sikh community through her movie.

The legal notice to CBFC claimed: “Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that [Kangana] Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community.”

The notice sought to "immediately revoke the certification given to the movie and thereby blocking its release".

"Further, given the potential of this film to incite communal tensions and spread misinformation, I, on behalf of my client hereby call upon CBFC to exercise its authority to prevent its release. A thick line must be drawn between the right to freedom of speech and the propagation of hateful content that threatens the harmony of our society," advocate Manjeet Singh Chugh told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut said in a video message that she and members of CBFC were receiving threats over ‘Emergency’ film. She said she is under pressure to not show the assassination of the former prime minster by her security guards.

“…our film was cleared earlier but it's certification has been stopped because of several threats,” Kangana Ranaut said, adding, “People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threads. There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots.” 

“I don't know what we will show then, that there is a blackout in the film? This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country,” she added.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
'Emergency may incite communal tensions': Akali Dal seeks ban on Kangana Ranaut's film, sends legal notice to CBFC

