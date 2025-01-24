India said on Friday, January 24, that the Khalistan supporters who had allegedly disrupted the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie across the United Kingdom should be held accountable. Asserting that “freedom of speech and expression cannot be selective”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hoped that the government in the UK will take appropriate action against the miscreants.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable.”

“We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for the safety and benefits,” the ministry said.

The ‘Emergency’ film delves into the period imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Apart from her, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles.

A video posted on X showed some masked men interrupting screening of the film at a London cinema hall.

A day earlier, an Opposition Conservative Party Member of Parliament urged the UK Home Secretary to intervene after his constituents in north-west London were threatened by "masked Khalistani terrorists" who burst into a screening of 'Emergency'.

Bob Blackman told the House of Commons: “On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film 'Emergency' in the Harrow Vue cinema. At about 30 or 40 minutes into the screening of the film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened members of the audience and forced the screening to end.”