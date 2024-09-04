'Emergency': A petition filed in the Bombay High Court claimed that the censor board had arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of Kangana Ranaut's film.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the company co-producing the movie 'Emergency', approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the release of actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer. It also sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue certificate for the movie.

According to news agency ANI, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the censor board had arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film. The petition will be heard today, September 4.

'Emergency', in which Ranaut plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was scheduled for release on September 6. However, sources had told news agency PTI earlier this week that the film isn't releasing on Friday because the makers are yet to receive the certification from the CBFC.

The petition before the high court claimed that the CBFC has "illegally and arbitrarily" withheld the certification. As per a lawyer, the petition claimed that the Censor board was ready with the certificate, but not issuing it.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for urgent hearing. The bench agreed to hear it on Wednesday, ANI reported.

The biographical drama has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) objected the film's release, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, on Monday accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

“An emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed in our country and whatever the circumstances are... How much will we keep getting scared?," Ranaut was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.