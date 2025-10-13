Emirates NBD looks to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank
Sneha Shah , Priyamvada C , Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 13 Oct 2025, 08:08 pm IST
Talks between Emirates NBD and RBL Bank two picked up after Sumitomo Mitsui completed the acquisition of 20% in Yes Bank in September.
MUMBAI : Dubai's Emirates NBD Bank PJSC is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank Ltd for over $1 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said.
