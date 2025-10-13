Emirates NBD looks to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank

Yes Bank push

Talks between the two picked up after Sumitomo completed the acquisition of 20% in Yes Bank in September. The Japanese firm has also signed an agreement with CA Basque Investments, a company affiliated with The Carlyle Group Inc., to acquire an additional 4.2% in Yes Bank, taking its total stake to 24.2%. In August, RBI had approved SMBC’s proposal to buy up to 24.99% in Yes Bank. Discussions between Emirates and RBL Bank picked up after the Yes Bank deal, the first person said.