Emma Reyes: A Life of Art Celebrated in Google Doodle

Emma Reyes: A Life of Art Celebrated in Google Doodle1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Emma Reyes was a Colombian artist who lived a long and remarkable life. She was born in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1919, to a Colombian mother and a Spanish father. Her parents were both artists, and Reyes showed an early talent for art.
Reyes' life was not always easy. She was orphaned at a young age, and she spent much of her childhood in orphanages and foster homes. Despite these challenges, she never gave up on her dream of becoming an artist. She studied art in Bogotá and Paris, and she eventually became a successful painter and sculptor.
