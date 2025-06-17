‘Emmanuel always gets it wrong’: Trump denies exiting G7 early over Israel-Iran ceasefire, hints at ‘something bigger’

Donald Trump on Tuesday refuted French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that he left the G7 Summit in Canada a day early to rush to Washington to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested instead that his early departure was due to “something much bigger.”

“Emmanuel always gets it wrong” President Emmanuel Macron “mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to DC to work on a cease fire' between Israel and Iran," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" Trump said in his post.

What did the French President say? Macron told reporters at the G7 Summit, “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kickstart broader discussions,” reported The Guardian. “We have to see now whether the sides will follow,” he added.

Macron called the development positive, adding, “Right now, I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected.”

He also added that he did not believe things would change in the next few hours, but “since the US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change,” the Guardian reported.

The two Middle Eastern countries, Israel and Iran, are currently locked in escalating conflict. On June 12, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran, targeting the country’s nuclear sites. The surprise attack has triggered a wave of retaliatory strikes between the two nations.

Trump wants Iran to give up nuclear weapons President Donald Trump said he wanted to solve the nuclear problem with Iran, with Iran "giving up entirely" on nuclear weapons, according to comments that were posted by a CBS News reporter on the social media platform X.

Trump made the statements during his midnight departure from the G7 summit in Canada, the CBS News reporter said early on Tuesday.

Trump predicted that Israel would not stop attacking Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," the CBS journalist quoted Trump as saying on Air Force One.

When asked about the prospect of sending US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iran, Trump replied, "I may." However, he added, "It depends on what happens when I get back," according to CBS.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Monday that President Donald Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran.