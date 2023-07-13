Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO's ‘Succession’, 'Last of Us' get top nods

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO's ‘Succession’, 'Last of Us' get top nods3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST
HBO drama ‘Succession’ leads Emmy nominations with 27 nods, while labour tensions in Hollywood may delay the awards ceremony
The HBO drama series "Succession" emerged as the leading nominee for the Emmy Awards in television, receiving a total of 27 nominations for its final season.
The nominations for the prestigious television honours were announced amid labour tensions in Hollywood, which could potentially cause a delay in the Emmys ceremony scheduled for September. The ongoing strike by film and TV writers, as well as the potential strike by actors, may impact the event.
"Succession," a critically acclaimed show portraying a ruthless battle for control over a family's media empire, will once again compete for the best drama award alongside another HBO series, "The Last of Us," which earned 24 nominations and is an adaptation of a dystopian video game. Alan Ruck, a nominee for supporting actor in "Succession," expressed gratitude to the Television Academy for the recognition. The show, which revolves around the dysfunctional Roy family, concluded its four-season run in May.
Other contenders in the best drama category include HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel to "Game of Thrones," the dark comedy "The White Lotus," and the "Star Wars" series "Andor." Previous nominees such as "Better Call Saul," "Yellowjackets," and "The Crown" are also in the running.
In the comedy genre, the multiple Emmy-winning series "Ted Lasso" will compete for the best comedy award against shows like "Abbott Elementary," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Bear," "Barry," "Jury Duty," "Only Murders in the Building," and "Wednesday." "Ted Lasso" received the most nominations in the comedy category, with 21 nods.
The limited series category features Netflix's "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Beef," as well as Disney's "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Although "The White Lotus" won in this category last year, it has been moved to the drama race this year.
HBO, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, secured the most nominations among all networks, with a total of 127. Netflix followed closely behind with 103 nominations.
In the acting categories, Brian Cox, who portrays the patriarch in "Succession," will compete against his TV sons Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin for the best drama actor award. Sarah Snook, who plays another member of the Roy family, is considered a favourite for the best drama actress award.
Jason Sudeikis, the co-creator and star of "Ted Lasso," previously an Emmy winner, received a nomination for best comedy actor for the show's third season on Apple TV. First-time nominees Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" and Jason Segel of "Shrinking" are also in contention for the best comedy actor award.
Among the comedy actresses, nominees include Rachel Brosnahan from "Mrs. Maisel," Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," Christina Applegate from "Dead to Me," Natasha Lyonne for her role in "Poker Face," and Jenna Ortega from "Wednesday."
The nominations reflected notable progress in terms of diversity, according to Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Variety. Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us" became the second Latino actor ever nominated for best drama actor, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Smits in the 1990s for his role in "NYPD Blue." Davis also highlighted that Black women achieved the highest number of nominations ever in a single category, with Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph from "Abbott Elementary," Ayo Edebiri from "The Bear," and Jessica Williams from "Shrinking" vying for the best supporting actress in a comedy award.
The winners will be determined by the approximately 20,000 members of the Television Academy. Notable exclusions from the nominations include the popular Western drama "Yellowstone" and its spinoff "1923," as well as Harrison Ford, who delivered acclaimed performances in both "1923" and "Shrinking."
As of now, the Emmys ceremony is scheduled for September 18 and is set to be broadcast live on the Fox network. However, organisers will make a decision closer to the date regarding any potential rescheduling, according to an academy spokesperson. The hope is that the ongoing negotiations with the guilds can reach a fair and swift resolution, as expressed by Frank Scherma, the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, during the nominations announcement.
(With inputs from Reuters)
