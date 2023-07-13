Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO's ‘Succession’, 'Last of Us' get top nods

The nominations reflected notable progress in terms of diversity, according to Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Variety. Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us" became the second Latino actor ever nominated for best drama actor, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Smits in the 1990s for his role in "NYPD Blue." Davis also highlighted that Black women achieved the highest number of nominations ever in a single category, with Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph from "Abbott Elementary," Ayo Edebiri from "The Bear," and Jessica Williams from "Shrinking" vying for the best supporting actress in a comedy award.