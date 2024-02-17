Employee quits as boss cancels leave for brother's wedding in Bali; Netizens say, 'Quick fix - Boss has to….'
Employee quits job after boss cancels vacation and attempts to reduce leave from three weeks to three days. Netizens respond strongly, giving way to discussions on work boundaries.
An employee in Australia by the name Noel chose to quit than to miss brother's wedding in a recent incident when his boss cancelled his leave for brother's wedding in Bali. Noel received a controversial text message from his boss after which he decided to leave his job.