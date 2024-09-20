Expertrons, a skill tech venture, and job portal Shine.com will on 22 September launch a weekly podcast series, ‘The success playbook’, targeting India's unemployed youth, particularly fresh graduates entering the workforce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Success Playbook podcast serves as the perfect resource for anyone entering the job market or seeking the right promotion in their current organization. Whether you're looking to upskill through expert-led programs or connect with top job opportunities, this collaboration provides the tools and insights you need to succeed," read a joint press statement released by the firms.

The episodes will be hosted by Jatin Solanki, co-founder of Expertrons, and feature industry veterans sharing practical strategies, inspiring success stories, and actionable advice. The series will be available on the platforms' YouTube and other major social media channels.

"We see a huge knowledge gap between academia and industry requirements," said Adetya Chopra, senior vice president of Human Resources and Programs at Expertrons. “With insights from industry leaders, we aim to empower fresh graduates with the knowledge and confidence they need to excel," he added.

The series will help youngsters, especially fresh graduates aspiring to enter the workforce, understand all about corporate culture and the skill expectations of various employers. Besides, the podcasts offer insights from real-life journeys of industry veterans across HR, IT, finance, marketing, and other functions. This will help them gain valuable lessons and practical tips from those who have successfully navigated their way through the corporate maze. The series provides the tools and insights that job aspirants need to face the challenges of the modern workplace.

Vivek Gupta, co-founder of Expertrons, said, "The world of work is evolving rapidly, and the only way to stay relevant is through constant learning and upskilling. The Success Playbook is our way of ensuring that young professionals have access to the insights they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape." Shine.com is a subsidiary of HT Media Ltd, publisher of The Hindustan Times and Mint.