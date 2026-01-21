En route Davos, Trump's plane turns around due to 'minor electrical issue,' lands safely—what we know

Donald Trump's plane has landed safely in the DC area, news agencies said. The US President is expected to resume his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos after changing aircraft.

Members of the media deboard Air Force One after returning to Joint Base Andrews following an electrical problem identified mid-flight en route to Davos, Switzerland, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2026.
US President Donald Trump, who was headed to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, returned to the US after a fault on board Air Force One.

The White House said that Air Force One identified "a minor electrical issue" on the aircraft shortly after taking off to fly to the WEF in Switzerland.

News agency Associated Press reported that Trump's flight had landed safely in the DC area, adding that its reporter on board said the lights in the press cabin of the aircraft went out briefly after takeoff, but no explanation was immediately offered.

About half an hour into the flight reporters were told the plane would be turning around, AP added.

Two planes are currently used as Air Force One, and Trump will board the second and continue with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It should be noted that the two heavily modified Boeing aircraft used as Air Force One have been in operation for over four decades.

AP reported that while Boeing has been working on replacements, the programme has been hampered by a series of delays.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

