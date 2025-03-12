The current BJP government in Delhi has started withdrawing cases filed by the previous AAP government against the Lieutenant Governor as well as its own departments, and bureaucrats, report suggest. Sources say this decision has been taken to ensure there is no confrontation with the Centre or the LG in running the administration.

Reports said that the department of law, justice and legislative affairs, after receiving instructions from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has issued directions to top bureaucrats to start withdrawing cases filed by the “ministers in charge in the previous government”.

Win for governance Reports also suggest that the process has already begun with a lawyer in the Supreme Court being asked to give no-objection certificates (NOCs) for withdrawing one of these cases.

“We have decided to withdraw all the cases that were filed amidst political negativity against the L-G and the Centre,” a highly placed source in the newly formed government told ThePrint. “We will expedite the withdrawal process. We won’t wait for the dates and for these matters to come up before the courts first, because our time and resources are being wasted on such cases.”

Pending petitions One of the most important pending petitions is the one challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023. This amendment had created a new statutory authority to handle the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a tiff with the LG over the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson's appointment.