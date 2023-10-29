‘End-of-year deadline for India-EU FTA is unrealistic’
It (EU) is the biggest market in the world and this means a degree of complexity in terms of negotiation
New Delhi: An end of year deadline for a free trade deal between India and the European Union is unrealistic, the 27-nation grouping’s Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, said in an interview. Stressing the need for a level playing field for European businesses, Delphin cited concerns about India’s regulatory uncertainty as a potential dampener on EU investments. Edited excerpts: