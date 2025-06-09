NTPC ties up with SEforALL for energy transition roadmap
Summary
The roadmap will include NTPC’s short-, mid- and long-term strategic horizons, estimate investments needs, identify diversification opportunities and the socio-economic benefits that come with shifting to cleaner energy systems.
New Delhi: The state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd has signed an agreement with Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) to develop its energy transition roadmap.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story