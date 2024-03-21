The Enforcement Directorate team on 21 March evening reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning in the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following action by the ED took place after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, reported news agency PTI.

According to details, the ED officials said the officials went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. Kejriwal had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team also informed Kejriwal's staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the ED is conducting searches at the premises of Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP Convenor is to be taken to ED office for question after completion of searches, they added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest development, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is moving Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order which refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action. His legal team is making an attempt to seek an urgent listing and hearing on the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain of the Delhi High Court refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case.

The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on 22 April when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the ED to file its response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, that was later scrapped. Currently, both the AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody as accused in the case.

The ED has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy, which resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

