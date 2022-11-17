The Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay K Mishra, has been given an extension of a year in his tenure by the Union government on Thursday, an official order stated. The order mentioning an extension in the tenure of Sanjay K Mishra was issued by the Personnel Ministry. It said the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given the extension till 18 November 2023.

Sanjay K Mishra, 62, was appointed director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of two years by an order on 19 November 2018. In November 2020, the Central government modified the appointment letter and his term was replaced by three years.

The government last year brought an ordinance allowing that the tenure of the directors of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

Sanjay K Mishra was later his second one-year extension then.

The order read: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2022, ie upto 18.11.2023 or untill further orders, whichever is earlier."

The Enforcement Directorate functions under the Union Finance Ministry. It enforces the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought by the NDA government in 2018, and the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

(With agency inputs)

