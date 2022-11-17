Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay K Mishra gets one-year extension

The Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay K Mishra, has been given an extension of a year in his tenure by the Union government on Thursday, an official order stated. The order mentioning an extension in the tenure of Sanjay K Mishra was issued by the Personnel Ministry. It said the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given the extension till 18 November 2023.

