ED raids multiple Mumbai sites, including ex-Vasai-Virar commissioner Anil Pawar’s home in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at nearly a dozen locations in Mumbai, including the residence of former Commissioner of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Anil Pawar, in connection with an ongoing investigation in a money laundering case, according to officials, ANI reported.

In May, VVCMC official YS Reddy came under the ED's scanner and was later suspended for allegedly holding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ED carried out raids at his properties in Palghar district and Hyderabad, during which they confiscated ₹8.60 crore in cash besides diamonds and jewellery worth ₹23.50 crore.